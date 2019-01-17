This will be the 11th edition of the fair which commenced in year 2007. The fair will be inaugurated by Rishad Bathiutheen, Minister of Industry, Commerce and resettlement of protracted Displaced Persons and Co-operative Development on January 25.

The country’s approximate annual footwear requirement is in the range of 60 mn pairs while the county’s current installed production capacity is also around 60 million pairs excluding rubber thongs. Thongs along has reached about more than 25 mn pairs. Value of this industry is around Rs. 60 to 70 billion.

The current local manufactures’ share is in the range75% (45 million) and the balance 25% (15 million) is fulfilled by legal and illegal imports as well as assembled footwear.The majority of footwear and leather products industries are situated in the Western Province. With the continuation of the safety net of CESS the industry has become major foreign exchange saving industry in the country. 100% of the country’s school shoes requirement of 4.5 million pairs is being produced by the local manufactures.

Sri Lanka’s barefoot population has been eradicated by the introduction of flip flops. Today flip flops have been successfully re-positioned to cater to the teenage markets fashion tastes and pitched it in the up market and now have become a major item of footwear exported to Australia and European countries.In the leather industry, apart from tanning, leather bags, small leather goods such as gloves, wallets, bags, purses, belts, key tags are also produced in the leather industry.

The prime objective of the fair was to promote Sri Lankan products locally as well as internationally and the organisers of the view that they are on the verge of achieving this objectiveAll the leading producers and exporters of footwear and leather products of the island will be participating at the fair this year. Apart from the local producers the leading foreign suppliers of raw material, machinery components and accessories will be participating at this fair. Confederation of Indian Footwear Industries (CIFI) and Indian Footwear Components Manufacturers Association (IFCOMA) will have their own pavilions at the fair.

The fair will have about 225 stalls, displaying and selling latest designs of export quality footwear and leather products at very attractive prices.A design award ceremony has been organized to encourage the upcoming designers and best stall competition has been organized to encourage the exhibitors to design their stalls more professional manner.The Sri Lankan public will have an opportunity not only to view the talents of the local footwear and leather product manufacturers but also to purchase their products also at very reasonable prices.