IRRI and Lanka sign a five-year action plan

Appreciating Sri Lankan President’s commitment to Agriculture a piece of land of International Rice Research Institute named after President SirisenaPresident Maithripala Sirisena signed a five-year action plan between the International Rice Research Institute in Los Baños, Philippines today (18th) as a part of significant gains during his state visit to the Philippines .

This national action plan was signed with regard to the implementation of the national plan for self-sufficiency for rice in Sri Lanka. And, it is to achieve goal of making Sri Lanka a self-sufficient nation in rice and to reduce the impacts on climate change.President Sirisena, who took part in a four day state visit to the Philippines, paid an observation tour of the International Rice Research Institute at the Loss Bannos early morning today (18th) in the Philippines.

In the meantime, the Director General of the International Rice Research Institute, Dr. Matthew Morell, Deputy Director General and the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of Sri Lanka signed this action plan.The President who visited the International Rice Research Institute was welcomed by two Sri Lankan students studying at IRRI.

Then the President was engaged in an observational visit observed its procedure. The International Rice Research Institute has the biggest rice bank which releases variety of seeds. The rice which belongs to different parts of the world is preserved there for the future. This research Institute produces varieties of seeds that are highly resistant to any drought, floods, and antibiotics and releases genes to all the countries. The rice varieties should be preserved and distributed to the world that is faced with global warming and the objective behind this is to produce seed varieties that match global warming.

The ways to cultivate paddy that can be resistant to droughts and floods as well as planting seeds within different levels of heating levels was discussed and President paid attention to this analysis.As well as an introduction regarding managing cultivations was also presented to the President and the seeds that are only available in Sri Lanka were also came under the President’s observation.

The ways of cultivating seeds under modern technology was also exhibited to the President.Another important event took place in the premises of International Rice Research Institute in order the appreciate the services rendered by the President for Agriculture field at the premises was named after President Sirisena. The commemoration plaque was also unveiled by the President.

Then the Director General of the International Rice Research Institute Dr. Matthew Morell held a detailed discussions with the President.President Sirisena’s interest in Agriculture was highly appreciated by the Director General. The Director General said that if every global leader holds a clear vision on agriculture a new revolution can be made all over the world.

In order to reduce the impact made to the production of paddy in Sri Lanka due to climatic changes and to uplift its progress and quality programs were scheduled to be held with the assistance of the International Rice Research Institute. The Director General explained this to the President.The President remarked that facing climatic changes, Sri Lanka should be self-sufficient and sustained with the production of rice and that it is his expectation to see such a development.

President who mentioned that for three times he has gone on observational visits as a deputy minister and as a minister to the International Rice Research Institute and that he is happy that he could visit this place for the fourth time as the President and that he shares close ties with the Rice Institute as a leader closer to the field of Agriculture.The President expressed gratitude for reserving a piece of land of this premise in his name.

President Sirisena said that the countries of Asian region as well as in the whole world needs to free the people from poverty and to develop agriculture the services rendered by the International Rice Research Institute was much help to achieve that objective.An exchange of gifts took place in mark the visit.