Tourism sector achieves 4.4 billion U.S dollars revenue target for 2018

Sri Lanka has earned over 4 billion U.S. dollars from tourism this year with revenue steadily increased by 11.6 percent compared to 2017; Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said.According to the SLTDA, the data suggests that an average duration of stay per person is 11 days in Sri Lanka while average expenditure is approximately 2000 U.S dollars.



The Industry expectations for 2019 are 3 million tourist arrivals and revenue of 5 billion U.S dollars with lonely planet naming Sri Lanka as the Number one destination to travel in 2019.India, China, and Britain have managed to remain as the leading markets throughout the year in 2018 as we