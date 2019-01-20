1,208 acres of land to release in North

President Maithripala Sirisena will release 1,208.27 acres in the North tomorrow (21) during his visit to Mullaitivu to launch the National Schools Drug Eradication Week.The President who will be the chief guest at the event at Vidyananda Vidyalaya in Mullativu will release private and state owned lands to the District Secretaries in Jaffna, Killinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Vavuniya.

In Thelipalai and Palali in Jaffna, 43.13 acres of private lands will be released, while 1.47 acres of state land will be released in Marudankeni.Thirteen acres of private land will be released in Periyapachchilaipalli, Killinochchi, 194 state-owned land in Pooneryn and 278 acres in Jayapuram North. In Mullaitivu 19.79 acres of state land will be released in Pudukudieruppu in Mannar Mandai West, three acres of state land, Mandai West Kayanagar, 1.5 acres of state land and 500 acres of state land in Vellankulam.

Vavuniya 40.74 acres of state land in Vengalasettikulam, Kaththarsinnakulam, 7.64 acres private land, Nochchimutei, an acre of private land, Vavuniya North Olumadu, two acres of private land and Vavuniya North Marudodai three acres of private land.

Major General Dushyantha Rajaguru of Mullaitivu, and Major General Ralph Nugera of Killinochchi will also participate.This is a sequel to President Sirisena’s pledge to release land by December 31, 2018. When the President took office in 2015 he pledged to return lands that were occupied by the Sri Lanka Army during the three-decade war against terrorism.