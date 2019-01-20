Plan for artificial island at Hambantota port in two months

Later, under the dual management of CM ports Holdings and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the new project was introduced as an exceptional sub project. The HIPG assigned ATKIN to prepare a master plan for the island. The Government showed interest of holding the ownership of the island even after the Chinese investment for the Hambantota port. However, as China Merchants Port Holdings (pvt) Ltd was ready to reduce the investment sum in such context, the government pulled back the proposal of developing the island. According to sources, the artificial island will be developed as a cargo generating business hub.