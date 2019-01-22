‘The Earth Watchman’ program launched by President in Kilinochchi

With the inauguration of this tree planting program, the first plant was planted by the President. At the same time, 1500 saplings were planted with the participation of school children and university students.It is expected to establish reconciliation with the North-South linking the tree planting program organized in the center of Kilinochchi.
A special souvenir was also presented to the President for his participation in the event.Ministers Mr. Daya Gamage, Mr. Rishard Badurdeen, Governor of the Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan, SLFP General Secretary Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara, Member of Parliament Mr. Angushan Ramanathan, the Earth Watchman Project Director, Mr. Nalin Artigalle, Senior Deputy General Manager Mr. Tharaka Ranwala, Director General of Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Saranga Wijeratne, Vice Chancellor of the Jaffna University Prof. R. Wigneswaran and several others were present at this occasion.