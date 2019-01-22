‘The Earth Watchman’ program launched by President in Kilinochchi

The Earth Watchmen project of planting 2 million trees island-wide parallel to the 2019 Cricket World Cup was launched by President Maithripala Sirisenalastmorning (21st) at the Agriculture Technology Institute, Kilinochchi.The National Television Corporation and Sampath Bank have implemented this program island-wide, as they have a responsibility to plant saplings of trees use for manufacturing cricket bats. Yhey stated that and cricket fans too have a responsibility to grow trees required to make cricket bats.

With the inauguration of this tree planting program, the first plant was planted by the President. At the same time, 1500 saplings were planted with the participation of school children and university students.It is expected to establish reconciliation with the North-South linking the tree planting program organized in the center of Kilinochchi.

A special souvenir was also presented to the President for his participation in the event.Ministers Mr. Daya Gamage, Mr. Rishard Badurdeen, Governor of the Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan, SLFP General Secretary Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara, Member of Parliament Mr. Angushan Ramanathan, the Earth Watchman Project Director, Mr. Nalin Artigalle, Senior Deputy General Manager Mr. Tharaka Ranwala, Director General of Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Saranga Wijeratne, Vice Chancellor of the Jaffna University Prof. R. Wigneswaran and several others were present at this occasion.