India grants Rs. 275 mn to develop Eastern University

The project involves refurbishment of the auditorium and construction of a modern building complex with audio and video recording cum editing facilities and supply of vehicles to the Swami Vipulananda Institute in the Eastern University, Batticaloa through a grant of Rs. 275 million from the Indian Government.
This project is a part of Government of India’s continued efforts to assist and cooperate with Government of Sri Lanka in people-oriented development projects. India’s overall commitment of development assistance to Sri Lanka stands at a total of around USD three billion, out of which USD 560 million is pure grant assistance.