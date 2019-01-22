India grants Rs. 275 mn to develop Eastern University

India and Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)to provide modern infrastructural facilities to the Swami Vipulananda Institute of Aesthetic Studies, Eastern University in the Batticaloa District, yesterday.The MoU was signed by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Secretary to the Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education M.M.P.K. Mayadunne, in the presence of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education Minister Rauff Hakeem and senior officals.

The project involves refurbishment of the auditorium and construction of a modern building complex with audio and video recording cum editing facilities and supply of vehicles to the Swami Vipulananda Institute in the Eastern University, Batticaloa through a grant of Rs. 275 million from the Indian Government.

This project is a part of Government of India’s continued efforts to assist and cooperate with Government of Sri Lanka in people-oriented development projects. India’s overall commitment of development assistance to Sri Lanka stands at a total of around USD three billion, out of which USD 560 million is pure grant assistance.