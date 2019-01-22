Galle to get garbage reprocessing plant

An organic fertilizer-producing project has been schemed out by the Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry to ensure a sustainable solution for the protracted garbage crisis in Galle. A reprocessing plant will be set up at Wekunagoda in Galle utilising modern technologies adopted by Kawashima Company Ltd of Japan.

The new scheme will reduce the large volume of garbage at the Wekunugoda dumping site which was exposed to public protest.The launch of the new plant would also help to decrease the bulk of waste collected in other dumping sites in and around Galle.The Kawashima Plant has a capacity of turning 50 tonnes of waste into organic fertilizer per day. The garbage collected in vast dimensions in other local government institutions in the district also can be brought to the new plant for the reprocessing.

The new Kawashima Plant which cost nearly Rs 200 million, was a direct aid from Japan, Sri Lanka’s long-time partner in the country’s socio-economic development.Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Vajira Abeywardane recently made an inspection tour of the Wekunugoda garbage dump with relevant officials.

Commenting on the new project, Minister Vajira Abeywardana said that growing garbage problem has been a menace in Galle which is needed to be immediately rectified.‘Nearly 30 tonnes of garbage is collected daily within the Galle Municipality. Improper waste disposal at Wekunagoda created a lethal garbage dump. Hence we launched our new scheme which solves the aggravated problem of garbage. We hope to bring garbage from other local government bodies to recycle at Wekunugoda,’ the Minister said.