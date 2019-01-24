HORANA EPZ tops US$ 31.8 mn EXPORT REVENUE

The BOI’s Horana Export Processing Zone contributed US$ 31.8 million (Rs 5,796.7 million) in export revenue as at end of 2018.Horana Export Processing Zone is located in the Kalutara District in the Western province. It is located 80 Km away from International Airport, 55 Km from Colombo Port and only 18 Km to Southern Expressway.

The Horana EPZ was established in 1999 on a land area of 395 acres of which 178 acres are industrial land. The infrastructure facilities at the zone include water, the processing of waste water and electricity, making it attractive to investors.The zone’s enterprises have a significant impact on the local economy as they provide employment to 2,428 staff. The Zone therefore promotes the Government’s objective to develop regional industrialization.There are currently 21 enterprises in commercial operation at the Horana EPZ involved in the manufacture of apparel and accessories, food, wooden, consumer, steel and aluminum,paper and plastic products.