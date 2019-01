Estimation of crop damage caused by the Fall Armyworm menace commenced in Nachchaduwa, Anuradhapura yesterday.The programme is conducted at Grama Seva Niladhari Division level assisted by the respective Pest and Weed Control Committees. Agricultural Research Assistants, Samurdhi Development Officers, officers of voluntary organisations and representatives of farmer organisations are included in these committees.



These committees would ascertain the percentage of crop damage in both harvesting and cultivated areas, said Deputy Director of Agriculture and Head of the Fall Armyworm Eradication Unit Anura Wijetunge.

He said nearly 22,000 hectares in Anuradhapura district have been cultivated with maize and added that farmers who followed the instructions given by the department on measures to combat the worm had recorded a good harvest.