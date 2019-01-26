PM instructs to release allocated funds without delay

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe has instructed Agriculture Minister P Harrison to submit a weekly report on the progress of the process of compensating Sena hit farmers.During a discussion recently held with agricultural officials at the National Agriculture Information & Communication Centre, Gannoruwa, Minister Harrison instructed the officials to accelerate the compensation process.

Cabinet approval was granted to the allocate Rs 250 million to compensate farmers whose crops are affected by the Sena menace. The Prime Minister has also instructed the Finance Ministry to release allocated funds without any delay.Calculation of crop damage caused by Sena caterpillar threat commenced on Wednesday from Nachchaduwa, Anuradhapura.