‘Uttara Devi’ takes off to KKS with a brand new S-13 locomotive power set

The newly imported S-13 locomotive power set formally vested with the public by being used for the ‘Uttara Devi’ Colombo-Kankesanthurai train today (27). The ‘Uttara Devi,’ with the new power set, will commence its maiden journey from the Colombo Fort Railway Station to Kankesanthurai at 6 a.m.

Before the maiden journey, a ceremony has been held at the Fort Railway Station to induct the newly imported power set with the people. The ceremony will be held under the patronage of Transport Minister Arjuna Ranatunga and Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Along the way to Kankesanthurai, the authorities will also open a new sub railway station at Araviyal Nagar in Kilinochchi. The train is due to reach the Jaffna Railway Station at 1 p.m. where a multi-religious ceremony, followed by the distribution of school equipment to students of the Jaffna District will be held.

The train is due to reach Kankesanthurai station at 3 p.m. Meanwhile Railways General Manager Dilantha Fernando said that newly imported M-11 power sets will be used for office trains.Four drivers have already been sent to India for special training on running the new M-11 trains he said, adding that five more new power sets will be used on the up-country and Matara coastal lines.