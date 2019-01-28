MORE CONCESSIONARY LOANS IN THE PIPELINE

The Government on realizing the success of Enterprise Sri Lanka concessionary loan scheme is to introduce further concessionary loans to widen the schemes enabling the stake holders to move towards next generation economic activities in their areas of activities.Accordingly, migrant workers will be given up to Rs.10 million concessionary housing loans to be repaid in 15 years with two year grace period.

It has been perceived that the dream of many of the migrant workers is to have their own house. But due to lack of proper guidelines and financial management, it has made it impossible for them. According to the proposed new scheme, those migrant workers who have registered under the Foreign Employment Bureau will have to save a considerable amount of their remittance in a local bank and the 75% of the interest rate will be borne by the government through the Treasury.

Another novel scheme introduced is to provide concessionary loans of up to Rs.two million to three wheel owners to convert to a safer and comfortable mini taxi service with small cars. The government will bear 75 % of the interest rate and the three-wheel owners, who operate their own three wheelers and who are above 35 years of age are entitled to this concessionary loan.

A proposal made by Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera to expand the already approved loan schemes to cover more areas was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers last week.The Enterprise Sri Lanka concessionary loan scheme introduced under Budget 2017 and 2018 has been a huge success. The self-employed, women entrepreneurs, small and medium entrepreneurs have so far been registered for various loan schemes up to Rs.65 billion via state and private banks and loans worth Rs.36 billion have been disbursed to over 34,500 individuals. Self-employed, farmers and even the journalists are given interest free loans under this scheme.

As Sri Lanka is fast reaching a country where its ageing population is on the increase Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera has proposed to introduce another loan scheme of providing Rs.10 million with a 75 % interest concession to construct elderly care centres as the private sector investment.The newly introduced loan schemes with the previous schemes will be continued in the year 2019 as well and on the proposal made Mangala Samaraweera Cabinet approval has been granted to allocate Rs.700 million to pay the interest rates to the Bank through which these loans will be channeled.

The Treasury has been authorized by the Cabinet to enter into agreements with State and private banks to extend the loan scheme this year too.The Enterprise Sri Lanka programme inaugurated on June 22, 2018 previously consisted of 16 schemes and the special feature is that the government on behalf of the loan recipient pays either the total interest or part of the interest to the relevant Bank.The Enterprise Sri Lanka scheme offers attractive concessionary financing to stimulate investments and expansion by entrepreneurs, SMEs and even large business. The loan amount ranges from Rs.50,000 to Rs.750 million.