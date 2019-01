The newly constructed Kalutara common market, built under the Sukitha Purawara development programme of the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry and the Urban Development Authority was commissioned by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last evening. The common market, which consist of 158 business units has been constructed at a cost of Rs 186 million. Ministers Patali Champika Ranawaka, Ajith Perera, Deputy Minister Palitha Thewarapperuma, MP Lakshman Wijemanne attended.