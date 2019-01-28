Partnerships to ease citizens’ healthcare expenses

According to Minister Senaratne, Sri Lanka has implemented specific field-tested strategies, including the PEN package (package of essential non-communicable disease interventions), to lessen patients’ expenditure, and has shown some degree of success.
Minister Senaratne said globally, countries have achieved a lot in healthcare delivery, over the last few decades, in the process of eliminating a range of communicable diseases.However, they are yet to mitigate the growing challenge posed by non-communicable diseases – a major challenge for the whole world, with no country being spared.