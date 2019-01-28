‘Over Rs. 26 bn allocated for Uda Gammana’

The government has allocated Rs. 26,383 million for rural housing development during the past four years, Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa said.The Minister was speaking at the commissioning of Vijayaminigama Uda Gama in Laggala, in the Matale District .

He added that the housing issue of 131,227 families could be solved with this money. It is significant that this government has been doing yeomen service in the housing sector and moreover, it is the biggest ever service rendered to the housing sector so far by a government.“Our target is to construct 2,500 Uda Gammana by September. Measures have already been taken to construct 1,684 Uda Gammana countrywide so far. To reach the target, 816 more Uda Gammana have to be constructed.

He added the government plans to construct 20,000 Uda Gammana by 2025 so as to give shelter for all. Under the first phase of the project, 2,500 Uda Gammana would be constructed. Under the seconds phase 5,000 Uda Gammana will be constructed. Under the third and fourth phases, 10,000 and 2,500 Uda Gammana will be constructed.

Under the regained Gam Udawa programme, Vijayaminigama has been constructed at a cost of Rs 22.6 million and this is the fourth Uda Gama in the Matale district. Vijayaminigama consists of 20 housing units.Although the people of the country are undergoing several issues such as housing, lands, education, health, agriculture, irrigation, employment and many more, certain persons are focussing their attention on the Presidential Election. These issues faced by people are not important to our opponents. Only the name of the candidate of the next Presidential Election is important for them, the Minister said. “These persons are not concerned about the people, but only themselves,” he added.

He said those who came to power through the back door on October 26 ordered that the Uda Gammana programme carried out countrywide be stopped.“I’ll present that order letter to the country when the time comes and at the right time,” he said.The Minister said certain persons are levelling allegations at the UNP that the government has knelt down before the Tamil National Alliance. “Our government kneels down only before people. We never kneel down before politicians or political parties,” he said.