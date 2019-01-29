January 29, 2019

    January 29, 2019
    Pepper imports banned

    The government has imposed an immediate ban on the import of pepper as a measure to grant more incentives to local pepper farmers and ensure their future welfare, Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigations, Fisheries and Aquatic resources Minister P. Harison said.

    The Minister disclosed this participating in a ceremony held at Dambulla to mark the issuing of loans to farmers in the area under the Enterprise Sri Lanka Programme recently.The Minister said his Ministry had also imposed an import tax of Rs.200 on a Kilogramme of “Undu” in an effort to protect the local ‘Undu’ farmers.
    An Agriculture Ministry press release said Minister Harison also requested the Finance Minister who was present on the occasion to ensure that lorries are provided under the Enterprise Sri Lanka loan scheme for the transport of vegetables.

