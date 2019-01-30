Spice sector eyes techno collaborations, fresh investments

The symposium despite being a private initiative has managed to gather sufficient momentum from the government sector, mainly the endorsements from President Maithripala Sirisena and Ministry of Agriculture.Further collaboration with the main public agencies such as the Spice Council, Spice and Allied Product Producers’ and Traders’ Association, Export Agricultural Department, United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization and many academic leaders will be a part of the external committee to drive the main strategies and formation of the event towards its envisioned success.
The Global Spice Road Symposium will be held at the Bandaranaike International Memorial Hall from July 10 to 13.The members of the Strategy and Planning Committee of the Global Spice Road Symposium Secretariat include Dr. Heenkende, Director General of Export Agricultural Department, Gulam Chathoor, Chairman of Saboor Chathoor Pvt Ltd, Manju Gunawardena, Chairman of The Spice Council, Prins Gunasekara, Chairman of The Spice and Allied Product Producers’ and Traders’ Association and Professor Buddhi Marambe, Chairman, Board of Study in Crop Science, Postgraduate Institute of Agriculture (PGIA), University of Peradeniya.