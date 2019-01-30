Spice sector eyes techno collaborations, fresh investments

The Sri Lankan spice sector is looking at expanding the sector with technological collaborations and investments following the Global Spice Road Symposium in Colombo in June.The industry sources said, the spice industry representatives envision that Sri Lanka as a main spice country and the growers and the exporters will be able to benefit through technological collaborations and knowledge sharing sessions during the symposium. The main objective of this event is to create an upheaval in the main segments of spice, namely, Agronomy, Post Harvesting, Primary Processing, Technological Intervention and Value Addition, Export and Commercials.

Along with product quality, the hygienic factor of low quality spices augmented through the use of health hazardous chemicals, which in fact has been a negative factor contributing to the diminishing demand for Sri Lankan Spices.According to the Global Spice Road Symposium Secretariat, the main challenges and constraints confronted mainly by producers and exporters will be addressed in the forum to secure a holistic approach to identify the most feasible solution.