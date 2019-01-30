Palali airport development to spur tourism in North-East

Vethanayahan said that in addition the Indian-funded Kankesanthurai harbour development project has been fast tracked and is to be opened by 2020. “This too would give Northern entrepreneur more access to international markets benefit in more foreign exchange to Sri Lanka via direct exports.”

He however said that during the troubled period of nearly 30 years, the private sector suffered a major setback as they lost most of their machinery and even after several years after the conflict are still unable to stand alone. “These enterprisers should be given more incentives by way of soft loans by the government.”

Meanwhile - Consul General, Consulate General of India, Jaffna, S. Balachandran speaking to ‘Daily News Business’ said that around 70% work of the KKS harbour has now been completed. “These include clearing of the debris. ” In January 2018 India extended a fresh financial assistance of USS 45.27 million, for upgrading Kankesanthurai (KKS) Harbour in northern Sri Lanka into a commercial port and strengthening the country’s efforts to become a regional maritime hub.

“In addition the cultural centre which is to be development with Indian aid is now nearing completion and would be opened in July this year. The Centre will have facilities to host mega MICE events and this could be used to develop tourism in the North.” Meanwhile President, Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Yarlpanam, K. Vignesh said that talks have one again commenced with regard to the restarting the Kankesanthurai ferry Service up to Tuticorin, known officially as Thoothukudi in India.