WB funds to water, sanitation improvement projects

The meeting also highlighted the importance of fulfilling the water requirement of the public by discovering water sources and by constructing reservoirs to establish a Task Force with the collaboration of three Ministries related to this subject.Accordingly, the Task Force will comprise the Secretaries of the Ministry of Water Supply, Ministry of Irrigation and the Ministry of Mahaweli Development.

Minister Hakeem, emphasized the importance of providing pure drinking water to areas with water scarcity.“Focus of the Ministry has been drawn for all available options such as construction of tube wells, discovering new water sources and constructing of reservoirs,” he said.Further, the Minister briefed the delegation regarding the efforts taken on poverty alleviation and enhancing living standards of the people through providing pure drinking water and sanitary facilities to under privileged rural communities, including plantation workers.

The delegation also agreed to consider the World Bank assistance required for this purpose. Priyantha Mayadunne, Secretary to the Ministry, K.A.Ansar, Chairman of National Water Supply and Drainage Board, M.U.K.Ranatunga, Director of the World Bank Project of Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement and other members of the World Bank delegation Prathibha Mistry and Thiruni Liyanage participated at the disscussion.