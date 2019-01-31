Ministry launches national media campaign on safe labour migration

The Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Ministry launched a national media campaign on Safe Labour Migration, at the Ministry’s auditorium on Monday.Implemented in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment and supported by the Swiss Embassy, the campaign aims to encourage all citizens to make informed decisions and follow correct procedures for foreign employment by seeking proper guidance through reliable sources: the 1989 hotline, SLBFE offices and foreign employment development officers based in every divisional secretariat and district secretariat office.

The launch was attended by Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Minister Harin Fernando and Swiss Ambassador Hanspeter Mock, along with senior officials of the respective organisations. The lack of access to reliable information for migrant workers and their families has been identified as a major problem that prevents Sri Lankans from making informed decisions when it comes to foreign employment, a news release from the Ministry said.

The absence of easily accessible and reliable sources of information, which could promote better decision-making on migration for employment, causes a great deal of personal and social problems for workers and their families. A large number of citizens, especially in the low-skilled category, choose to migrate without due consideration of its adverse implications, for the sake of personal and family interests. Such actions often leave them vulnerable to exploitation of their rights as well as those of their families.

The campaign will build awareness about getting correct information that will guide prospective migrant workers. It also emphasises the necessity of registering with the SLBFE prior to departing. In addition, the sources provide advice and facilities to help them build a secure and successful future in the country of their choice, such as information on vocational skills as the improvement of skills and qualifications will improve job prospects, income earning potential, and working conditions, and long-term investment plans.