Colombo Port gets pilot boats: USD 3.12 mn investment

“Colombo Port has become busier over the years and its infrastructure needs to be developed allowing it become more competitive on a global scale.The two new pilot boats will be faster than other boats in the fleet and will be better equipped to handle modern ships that frequently visit the country’s busiest port. We, therefore, think it will be a much-needed investment for the future,” Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka said.
The SLPA will sign an agreement with Colombo Dockyard PLC to build the two pilot boats and deliver them in 10 months. “The contractor was selected through a Cabinet approved procurement process. The SLPA will invest USD 3.12 million in new pilot boards,” the Minister explained.
The Minister expressed confidence that the Colombo Port would use the two pilot boats from December 01. “Colombo Port is the lifeline of the country’s economy. It is important to make the right type of investments at the right time to ensure that it operates with greater efficiency,” Ratnayaka added.