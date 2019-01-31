Colombo Port gets pilot boats: USD 3.12 mn investment

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) will sign an agreement with Colombo Dockyard PLC to build two pilot boats for Colombo Port enabling it to handle a greater volume of activities with more efficiency.A pilot boat is a type of boat used to transport maritime pilots between land and the inbound or outbound ships that they are piloting. The Colombo Port currently has four pilot boats and the fleet was last upgraded in 2007.

“Colombo Port has become busier over the years and its infrastructure needs to be developed allowing it become more competitive on a global scale.The two new pilot boats will be faster than other boats in the fleet and will be better equipped to handle modern ships that frequently visit the country’s busiest port. We, therefore, think it will be a much-needed investment for the future,” Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka said.

The SLPA will sign an agreement with Colombo Dockyard PLC to build the two pilot boats and deliver them in 10 months. “The contractor was selected through a Cabinet approved procurement process. The SLPA will invest USD 3.12 million in new pilot boards,” the Minister explained.

The Minister expressed confidence that the Colombo Port would use the two pilot boats from December 01. “Colombo Port is the lifeline of the country’s economy. It is important to make the right type of investments at the right time to ensure that it operates with greater efficiency,” Ratnayaka added.