Sri Lankan companies participate at Paperworld Frankfurt

Paperworld Frankfurt is the key event of the paper industry in the world and offers a source of innovative business ideas for wholesalers, retailers and booksellers. Paperworld offers the world’s widest range of products in commercial office supplies (visionary office) and private stationery sector (stationery trends).

Paperworld is the highlight of the year for the industry and a source of innovative business ideas for wholesalers and retailers, booksellers, the Internet and mail order sector and commercial consumers. In addition, the wide-ranging event and congress programme were held during the event.

Over 1,600 exhibitors made presentations during the four-day fair in 2019, while more than 35,000 trade visitors gained inspirations from the latest trends and products that were showcased at the event. The 10 visiting countries after Germany for the event were, United Kingdom, France, the USA, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey and Greece.

There were trends in every segment from gift-wrapping paper to desk accessories and traditional office supplies. Paperworld showcased the entire spectrum of innovations in terms of paper, office supplies and stationery, whether they are technically oriented or simply intended for the home office.Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organizer with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,500 employees at 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around US$ 715 million.

The wide range of services include renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. With its headquarters in Frankfurt and Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60%) and the State of Hesse (40%).