Enterprise Sri Lanka-BOC Thurnu Diriya - Disbursement Over 500

The “Thurunu Diriya” loan scheme, which was implemented to empower small andmedium young entrepreneurs, successfully disbursed the 500th loan last week. Accordingly, at the end of January 2019 a total of 515 “Thurunu Diriya” loans worth more than 217 million were disbursed for young entrepreneurs around the country.

The “Thurunu Diriya” loan scheme has disbursed loans in all 25 districts of the island and the district-wise loan disbursements are led by Rathnapura while the provincial-wise loan disbursements are led by Sabaragamuwa which records the 100th loan recipient in January.

These 515 loans amounting to Rs. 217,394,628 have been distributed among entrepreneurs who are engaging in businesses fields such as Garments, Computer and Mobile phones repair, Cottage industries, Construction, Motor vehicle repair, Jewelry, Gem cutting and polishing while the highest number of “ThurunuDiriya” loans are concentrated in the hands of the entrepreneurs in the field of Beauty Culture.

The “Thurunudiriya” loan scheme operates under the “Enterprise Sri Lanka” program and is implemented by the Bank of Ceylon under the direct mediation and monitoring of the Policy Development Office (PDO) of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Central Programme Management Unit (CPMU) of the Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training and Skills Development and Youth Affairs. The loan scheme was success due to the active contribution of all the government officers in national, provincial and division levels.