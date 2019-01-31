New website for paddy and vegetable producers

The Socio Economic and Planning Centre of the Department of Agriculture has launched a new website for Sri Lankan farmers, which aims to provide updated information in order to educate them to make productive decisions regarding their crops. This website is a very useful information source for farmers, consumers, agricultural producers and food processing institutions as it provides information harvest of paddy, vegetables and other field crops. It will also provide better understanding on the paddy crop in each district.

Further, by providing an early warning system for vegetable growers, it would encourage the farmer community to mitigate wastage and price fluctuations due to glut and thereby to produce in line with the requirement of the country.

In terms of the information provided in the website, there will be a glut in pumpkin production during the period January to March this year and it is anticipated that there will be a price drop in comparison with the price of later period of December 2018. The 2018/19 Maha Paddy crop is expected to be massive.

More information could be accessed through www.croplook.net, using ‘public’ as the username and password.