New website for paddy and vegetable producers

Further, by providing an early warning system for vegetable growers, it would encourage the farmer community to mitigate wastage and price fluctuations due to glut and thereby to produce in line with the requirement of the country.
In terms of the information provided in the website, there will be a glut in pumpkin production during the period January to March this year and it is anticipated that there will be a price drop in comparison with the price of later period of December 2018. The 2018/19 Maha Paddy crop is expected to be massive.
More information could be accessed through www.croplook.net, using ‘public’ as the username and password.