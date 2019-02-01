Govt to launch seven agriculture development projects

“We have to uncover new products for exporting to diversify our exports,” said Deputy Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Nalin Bandara at the 17th Exporters’ Forum held at the EDB Auditorium yesterday. He further said that they have to identify new industries and develop them to create new exporters. “We are mainly focusing on exporting value added products and we are on the process of identifying new exporters while supporting the existing ones.”

The 2000 Exporters Development Program is also progressing well and is mainly focusing on developing SMEs (Small and Medium sized Enterprises). These enterprises are guided to develop products for exports while helping them to commence direct exports after getting the necessary experience. “We have already aided 20+ direct exports which values to Rs 4 million,” said Chairperson and Chief Executive, EDB, Indira Malwatte. Development programs are also carried out to increase the productivity. Further the National Export Strategy is also continuing.

The forum provided a platform for the exporters representing a cross-section of industries to interact with relevant Government institutions and seek responses to their trade issues. A number of representatives from governmental and nongovernmental organizations participated in the forum where 19 issues were addressed. Some issues related to Colombo Dockyard PLC, Lanka Organic (Pvt) Ltd, Aqua Packaging, Noritake Lanka Porcelain, Global Rubber Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Lanka Special Steels Ltd and Anverally and Sons were solved outside the forum. This forum is held once in every two months.

The Minister said that all the necessary support will be given for the exporters and believe that these issues would not be repeated at the next forum and hope that a new set of issues would be there to solve. He also appreciated the presence of the representatives from these organizations to make this event a success.