Hoist National Flag from today

The people are requested to keep the national flag hoisted in all government offices, every household and all business premises from today till 7th of February to mark National Day.Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be the Chief Guest at the 71st Independence Day Celebrations at Galle Face Green on February 04.The country’s 71st National Day will be celebrated on a grand scale under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and with the participation of Prime Minister Ranil wickramasinghe on February 4.