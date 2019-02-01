Hoist National Flag from today

February 01, 2019

    The people are requested to keep the national flag hoisted in all government offices, every household and all business premises from today  till 7th of February to mark National Day.Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be the Chief Guest at the 71st Independence Day Celebrations at Galle Face Green on February 04.The country’s 71st National Day will be celebrated on a grand scale under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and  with the participation of Prime Minister Ranil wickramasinghe on February 4.

