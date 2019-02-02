Permanent land deeds will be given to all state land recipients - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that permanent land deeds will be provided to all those who had received state land and new laws pertaining to granting land will be tabled in Parliament.Addressing a function organized for the handing over of title deeds in Nikaweratiya today, the Premier said many recipients do not receive deeds when they receive money or lands and sometimes if the authorities decide to evict them they have to leave.

He said the government aims to ensure citizens have sound education, health and ownership of a land or a house. As such the main obligation is to provide title deeds to the farmers who make the country self-sufficient in rice. The second stage is to enact regulations to convert them into permanent deeds. Once the Speaker signs this law, more than 10,000 will receive permanent deeds.

At today's function organized at the Police College Grounds at Nikaweratiya in Kurunegala more than 10,000 persons received land deeds. The Prime Minister also handed over land deeds to many state establishments including Police stations, schools and hospitals which so far did not have deeds.

Ministers Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Gayantha Karunatilaka, and Gamini Jayawickrema Perera State Ministers J.C. Alawathuwala and Ashok Abeysinghe, Deputy Ministers Indika Bandaranayake and Nalin Bandara were also present at the occasion.