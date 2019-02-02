Enterprise Sri Lanka’ scheme with a new spirit

Enterprise Sri Lanka’, the government subsidised loan scheme and the ‘Gamperaliya’ rural development programme would be launched for 2019 with a new spirit at Temple Trees today.This will be under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera said the public sector, financial (bank) sector and politicians would be appraised on the implementation of these programmes today.Under the ‘Gamperaliya’ rural development programme, 160 electorates would be given Rs.300 million each, amounting to Rs.48,000 million to develop infrastructure facilities.

The ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ scheme, which is a concessionary loan programme comprises over 15 loan schemes will distribute over Rs.75,000 million as loans among the public. These loans include housing, educational, business and environmental conservation loans. Minister Samaraweera said all development projects under the Gamperaliya programme will be implemented with the consent of the people of those areas.