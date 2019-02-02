February 02, 2019

    Rupee rebounds in 2019

    The Rupee has strengthened against the US Dollar this year. The Central Bank said the Rupee has been strengthening against the US dollar.The selling price of a US dollar which was Rs.184.69 on December 31, 2018 had dropped to Rs. 180.19 which is a decrease of Rs.4.50.

    The rupee against the dollar was depreciating in the latter part of 2018. But the rupee against the dollar has begun strengthening from January this year. According to exchange rates issued by the CBSL yesterday, the new selling price of a US dollar was Rs.180.19.

