Rupee rebounds in 2019

The Rupee has strengthened against the US Dollar this year. The Central Bank said the Rupee has been strengthening against the US dollar.The selling price of a US dollar which was Rs.184.69 on December 31, 2018 had dropped to Rs. 180.19 which is a decrease of Rs.4.50.
