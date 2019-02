The government will grant a concessionary loan facility to private bus owners to upgrade their bus services, Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said.The facility will be given as part of the Enterprise Sri Lanka programme from today (2), Minister Ranawaka said.He said the government will bear 75% of the interest payment of the said loan facility.Minister Ranawaka made these observations at an event held at Water’s Edge, Battaramulla yesterday evening.