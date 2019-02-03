PM calls to make Gamperaliya and Enterprise Sri Lanka a success

Speaking at the occasion, Premier Wickremesinghe said several ministries including his ministry, Ministries of Finance, Home Affairs and Local Government and Highways will be utilized in order to make the programs relaunched for the benefits of the masses a success.

The Premier said 750 new employees recruited for the Samurdhi Movement will be assigned to coordinate the Gamperaliya program.Speaking further the Premier said the Gamperaliya program is a result of today's victory. "Gamperaliya program is a foretaste of future victories. Let's all work together to make this program a success. These programs were abandoned altogether for 51 days from October 26th. However, we will commence these programs from today to grant the benefits to the public."

"A new mechanism jointly by my Ministry, ministries of Finance, Highways, Local Government and Home Affairs will be set up to implement this mechanism. Estimates should be prepares and the work should be started as soon as the money is received not waiting for the budget," he said."We have taken steps to handover the task of coordinating the Gamperaliya program to take it to the villages to 750 officers who will be recruited to the Samurdhi Movement," he added.

Finance and Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera speaking at the occasion said the present government's objective is to create a paradise of entrepreneurs in the country through the Gamperaliya development carried out under the Enterprise Sri Lanka concession loan scheme.

He said benefits will be given to all citizens without any differences. It is hoped to create 100,000 entrepreneurs. He also emphasized that all state banks should work to fulfil the aspirations of people to carry out their business activities through this program.