Pageants, parades to salute nation

Glittering national flags and military parades saluted the nation this Morning at the Galle Face Green as Sri Lanka celebrates her 71st National Independence Day commemorating the country’s split from British rule on February 04, 1948.

The President raises the national flag to commence the Independence Day celebrations. He delivered the Independence Day Address to the Nation. The event held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Religious dignitaries including the Mahanayake Theras, Christian, Hindu and Islam religious leaders will grace the occasion.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his wife First Lady Fazna Ahmad is to attend the 71 st Independence Day Celebrations as the Guests of Honour, having accepted an invitation extended by President Sirisena.

President Solih, his wife, and Maldivian delegation arrived yesterday at the Bandaranaike International Airport. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had received them at the airport. He was given a warm welcome with a Guard of Honour presented by Sri Lankan Air Force.

The National Independence Day festivities this year were meticulously coordinated with magnificent pageantry- military parades by Sri Lanka Army, Air Force, Police, Civil Security Department and National Cadet Corpse., cannon fires, religious and cultural performances.

President Maithripala Sirisena accorded a Guard of Honour and a gun-salute at the Galle Face Green to mark the clelebrations. A two-minute silence will be observed across the country by the nation on the day in honor of those fallen heroes, who have sacrificed their lives and limb for the country.

Sri Lankan embassies in foreign countries are also set to celebrate National Independence Day at their official residences. These events will be participated by Sri Lankan communities live in those countries and state officials and foreign dignitaries in them. Sri Lankan Ambassadors are to light the traditional lamps and hoist the country’s national flag to mark the day.