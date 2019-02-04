SLPA signs agreement with Colombo Dockyard to built boats

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) has signed an agreement with the Colombo Dockyard PLC, to build two pilot boats for the Port of Colombo enabling it to handle a greater volume of activities with more efficiency, recently. The agreement was signed by Chairman of the SLPA Kavan Ratnayaka, on behalf of the SLPA and Managing Director/CEO of Colombo Dockyard PLC D.V. Abeysinghe, on behalf of the Colombo Dockyard PLC. Established in 1974, the Colombo Dockyard PLC is Sri Lanka’s leading ship repair, shipbuilding, heavy engineering and offshore engineering facility.

The Minister of Ports & Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka recently said that “the two new pilot boats would be faster than other boats in the fleet and would be better equipped to handle modern ships that frequently visit the country’s busiest port.”

“The contractor was selected through a Cabinet approved procurement process. The SLPA will invest US$ 3.12 Million in new pilot boards,” the Minister added, while expressing confidence that the Port of Colombo would use the two pilot boats from December 01.

The pilot boat is a vessel that is specifically used from harbours to ships that need piloting, or vice versa. A pilot boat fulfills a major maritime niche. The Port of Colombo currently has four pilot boats, while the fleet was last upgraded in 2007, according to a SLPA press release.