National policy on maritime before Cabinet in March

The final draft of the National Policy for the alignment of maritime and logistics sectors which was presented to Ports and Shipping and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka is to be tabled before Cabinet in early March.

The draft policy which details the strategies, suggested actions and coordinating role of each stakeholder also addresses the urgent requirements of the maritime and logistics sectors in Sri LankaThe draft document which will be promulgated as a National Policy addresses subjects such as Ports and Related Infrastructure; Coastal Shipping, Harmonization of Regulatory Framework, Maritime security and Maritime training as well as promotion of SME in the sector.

It is learnt that a period of one month from today has been reserved to gather feedback and make amendments. It is being distributed among industry representative bodies, stakeholders and will also be shared on the SLPA website for the general public to see.

The draft policy aims to “encourage sustainable port development to cater to long-term forecasted growth in volumes of imports and exports and transshipment trades by sea,” Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping and Southern Development Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake said. It will delve into the creating a competitive and efficient industry as well as meeting the needs of importers and exporters.