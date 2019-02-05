Inflation to 3.7% in January

The YoY inflation as measured by CCPI is 3.7% in January 2019 and inflation calculated for December was 2.8%.YoY inflation of Food Group has decreased from 1.5% in December 2018 to 2.1% in January 2019 and that of Nonfood Group has increased from 4.7% in December to 6.3% in January during this period.

The contribution of Non Food items was 4.39%. This was mainly due to increases in value change in groups of ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels’ (1.33%), ‘Education’ (1.03%), ‘Transport’ (0.71%), ‘Health’ (0.62%), ‘Restaurants & Hotels’ (0.37%), ‘Furnishing Household Equipment’s & Routine Household Maintenance’ (0.21%), ‘Clothing and Footwear’ (0.2%), ‘Alcoholic Beverages Tobacco and Narcotics’ (0.11%), ‘Miscellaneous Goods and Services’ (0.04%) and ‘Recreation and Culture’ (0.02%) and decrease in value change were reported for the group ‘Communication’ (0.26%)