MICE tourism to reach $285 million by 2025

The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Sri Lanka MICE tourism market using data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to Sri Lanka MICE travelers' arrival, revenue and main destination markets.The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Sri Lanka MICE tourism market. Furthermore, it uses a country-focused analysis to explore Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.
A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors on Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.The countries included in this report are India, China, United Kingdom, Germany, Maldives, France, Australia, Russia, USA, Canada, Sweden, Indonesia, Singapore, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Bangladesh and other countries.