Ithaca Patience anchors in H’tota port with Slag cargo

hief Operational Officer of HIPG Tissa Wickramasinghe said that, the experience the staff of the harbour obtained by handling the ship will be a boost to cement production in the South.Furthermore, he said that, they have done operations according to the rules of The Central Environment Authority.
Procurement and Insight Director of Insee Cement Thusith admired the service of Hambantota Port. He said they plan to bring Slag cargo to the Hambantota Port. He said this is a huge help to their dilate production capacity.