Public opinion on the National Trade Policy presented to the President

The Public Commission, appointed by the National Front of Professionals to launch the National Trade Policy presented its Interim Report, containing a summery of views expressed by the various parties, to President Maithripala SirisenaMonday (04th) afternoon at the Center of the Organization of Professional Association in Colombo.

Consultant Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya, the Chairman of the National Federation of Professionals, presented the report to the President.President Sirisena also attended the exhibition organized at the Centre on the theme ‘Towards real freedom through policy making, after official independence of 71 years’.

Members of Parliament, Susil Premajayantha, Wimal Weerawansha, Udaya Gammanpila and Secretary of the National Front of Professionals, Engineer Kapila Perera and its members were also present on this occasion.