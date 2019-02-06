Indian ship “Jamuna” departs the island

The Indian Naval Ship “Jamuna” which arrived at the port of Colombo on last 20th December to take part in a joint programme of hydrographic survey in Sri Lankan waters departed the Colombo harbour on successful completion of their survey mission, today (06th February). Sri Lanka Navy bade farewell to the departing ship in accordance with naval traditions.
Accordingly, during their stay in the Sri Lankan waters, the crew of INS “Jamuna” engaged in the joint survey mission with Sri Lanka Navy and successfully completed it covering the sea area from Colombo to Galle. Further, they participated in several activities organized by Sri Lanka Navy.