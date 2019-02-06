Sri Lanka to eradicate leprosy by 2020

Last year, 1,683 leprosy patients had been reported in Sri Lanka and 41 percent of them were reported from the Western Province, said Dr. Champa J Aluthweera Director, Leprosy control program says.Addressing a health seminar held at Health Promotion Bureau in Colombo yesterday, Dr. Aluthweera said although Leprosy patients are reported in all districts of Sri Lanka, the Colombo District is showing a rapid increase.

According to Dr. Aluthweera, during the past 10 years 2000 patients had been reported annually. In 2018 new patients had been identified from all districts in the country. The number of patients detected from the Western Province was 691. In 2017 also, the highest number of leprosy patients, 306 had been reported from the Colombo district.Also the percentage of patients who seek medical treatment six months after the appearance of symptoms has gone up to 30 percent. This is due to the lack of clean environment in the Colombo district and increase in the number of family members living in one house.