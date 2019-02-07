Lung transplants in Sri Lanka soon

Lung transplants will be performed in Sri Lanka soon and two heart transplant surgeries have already been done. Preparations are now being done for the third heart transplant, Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said. According to Minister Senaratne, 300,000 eye lenses have been transplanted after the Health Ministry started to offer free eye lenses for all eye patients who seek medical treatment at state hospitals. Heart stents are also given to patients free.

The Minister was speaking at the presentation of appointment letters to 2,150 health workers, at Temple Trees recently.The Minister said earlier, heart patients had to buy heart stents spending large sums of money. Previously, there was a limit of Rs. 1.5 million for cancer patients to purchase drugs, but this limit was removed under this government and at times, one cancer patient has received Rs. 45 million.

Arrangements have been made to offer degrees for health workers to become professionals. The faculties are now being constructed. The main objective is offering the best free health service to the people. This government has done a lot, but not enough publicity has been given, he said.