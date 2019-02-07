Lung transplants in Sri Lanka soon

The Minister was speaking at the presentation of appointment letters to 2,150 health workers, at Temple Trees recently.The Minister said earlier, heart patients had to buy heart stents spending large sums of money. Previously, there was a limit of Rs. 1.5 million for cancer patients to purchase drugs, but this limit was removed under this government and at times, one cancer patient has received Rs. 45 million.
Arrangements have been made to offer degrees for health workers to become professionals. The faculties are now being constructed. The main objective is offering the best free health service to the people. This government has done a lot, but not enough publicity has been given, he said.