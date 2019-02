The government has received the Cabinet approval to allocate Rs. 5 billion to purchase the paddy from local farmers in the Maha season.The paddy harvesting for year 2018/2019 Maha season is scheduled to commence and the paddy purchasing program for the season is to be conducted under the direction of District Secretaries to maintain a stable price for paddy and a fair price for paddy farmers.

The Paddy Marketing Board and District Co-operative Societies will purchase paddy at a price of Rs. 41 per kilo for Samba and Rs. 38 per kilo for Nadu and other types of paddy.Accordingly, the proposal made by Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Finance and Mass media, to grant the necessary funds of Rs. 5 billion for the implementation of the Paddy Purchase Program for the Maha Season, was approved by the Cabinet.