British manufacturer to set up US$ 10 mn plant in Bandaragama

A leading UK manufacturer has gained BOI approvals to begin laying the foundation for its newest state of the art manufacturing facility in Sri LankaFlexicare (Group) Limited is a UK headquarted manufacturer and supplier of medical devices, with subsidiaries in over 12 countries and two manufacturing sites, providing disposable medical consumables to over 110 countries.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Flexicare by Ghassem Poormand, Chairman of Flexicare (Group) Limited.Also present at the signing ceremony were Hash Poormand, Managing Director and Sanjeeva Jayasinghe, General Manager Flexicare Sri Lanka. Champika Malalgoda, Director General of the BOI also participated.

Ghassem Poormand, Chairman of Flexicare (Group) Limited stated “We are a privately owned British Company which has been in existence for 20 years. Our products include anesthesia and respiratory products such as oxygen masks and nebulizers.” He added, “Flexicare products are exported to 110 countries. The group has subsidiaries in the USA, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Italy, Australia, India, China, South Korea and Malaysia.”

Flexicare Lanka was established in 2018 with a view to build a new bespoke operation in the heart of Sri Lanka, that will seek to support both the local market which Flexicare has been supplying with its exclusive distribution partner Technomedics International Pvt Ltd. This is for more than 15 years, and also the international healthcare arena that Flexicare is active in.