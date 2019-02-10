Apparel Exporters’ Chamber participates in USA exhibition

.The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington DC organised two networking events for Sri Lankan exhibitors, parallel to the Apparel Sourcing USA exhibition, under the Economic Diplomacy Program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.A networking session ‘Sri Lanka Happy Hour’ was held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre. It attracted many buyers to the Sri Lanka pavilion in the exhibition. Over 100 buyers visited the Sri Lanka pavilion during the Happy Hour.

A networking breakfast was also held at the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce. Minister (Commercial) of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington DC.Sumedha Ponnamperuma made a presentation on Sri Lanka apparels and opportunities. Secretary General of the Chamber of Garment Exporters of Sri Lanka, Hemantha Kumara made a presentation on opportunities and advantages of Sri Lankan apparel for importers across the world. Two short films on Sri Lankan apparels were also screened.

Fifty-nine members representing the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce participated in the networking breakfast.According to Chamber sources, a large number of positive inquiries has been received from apparel buyers. Harward Fashion, JIA Moda, Jumeirah Group, Kash Garments (Pvt) Textile Group, Sarasavi Exports, Screenline, and Sunqueen Garments participated.

Apparel categories manufactured by these companies include ladies wear, night dresses, swimwear, sportswear, household linen, handloom textiles, heat transfer stickers and T-shirts. Undergarments, socks, bags made of recycled and cotton fabric and heat transfer stickers attracted many buyers.The Commercial section of the Embassy will coordinate with the companies on arrangements in regard to the orders being processed.