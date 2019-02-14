IMF reps in Colombo on Feb. 15

The IMF has so far disbursed US$ 759.9 million in four installments out of a $1.5 billion fund facility it agreed in 2016.
Representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Sri Lanka on February 15 to hold discussions about the granting of the 5th tranche of the US $ 1.5 billion three-year extended fund facility which was put on hold due to the political crisis on October 26, last year, Spokesman to the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media, said.
The IMF has so far disbursed US$ 759.9 million in four installments out of a $1.5 billion fund facility it agreed in 2016.