Colombo’s skyline becomes home to highest skybridge in South Asia

Capitol TwinPeaks, the flagship residential venture of the Sanken Group, located on the Beira lakefront in Colombo 2, recently set a record for the highest sky bridge in South Asia.The remarkable aerial feet of engineering is part of the R 25 billion residential project by the Sanken group’s Capitol Developers and Sanken Construction, which purely links their twin 50-storey high free-standing skyscrapers by a 30 foot bridge. Life for residents at Capitol TwinPeaks is expected to change drastically as they become the proud owners of a luxury apartment on the coveted Beira Lakefront, overlooking spectacular views of the cityscape, Beira Lake, Indian Ocean and Lotus Tower.

Commenting on the design and artistic prowess of the condominium, Chairman, Sanken Group - Mahen Weerasekera said “The towers are an architectural interpretation of modern form and function, featuring an impressive ratio between green spaces, common areas and residential spaces. Under the design and architectural purview of the renowned P&T company of Singapore, our project offers international standard apartments for sale, that feature the best in quality in construction, architecture and its interiors, offering customisable apartments equipped with features to suit the cosmopolitan lifestyle.”

The Sky Bridge, at 173.75 metres (570 feet) above ground level, is featured as one of the project’s architectural marvels, giving residents access to some of its exclusive facilities on the 50th floor linking both Towers. The project offers the added comfort and conveniences of modern living, at the heart of Colombo City, offering residents exclusive access to 24-hour concierge services, a business centre, in-house laundry collection, a mini-mart & pharmacy, steam room & sauna, salon & spa, state-of-the-art gymnasium, the lantern bridge & lantern court, games room, outdoor yoga pavilion, indoor dance studio, library-lounge, zen garden, infinity pool, Sky Lounge, Sunset Bar & Dining, barbecue areas and the Peaks café.

“The completion of The Sky Bridge is not only a significant moment for Capitol TwinPeaks, it also signifies a milestone in the field of architecture and engineering for our nation as it becomes an open glass viewing point across Colombo’s skyline,” he concluded.Each apartment type offers a unique outlook on apartment living and investment value with a vast sqft range of 774 sqft - 5,500 sqft approximately to suit the veteran investors need. Capitol TwinPeaks is widely expected to pull in high rental yields and capital gains, upon completion in 2020.