Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) will be making inroads towards sports tourism, by supporting the internationally acclaimed adventure sporting event "Adventure Racing World Championship" which will take place in Sri Lanka from 3-13th December.This will be the first time Sri Lanka Tourism will be hosting an international expedition adventure race, consisting of many adventure activities such as trekking, cycling, paddling and navigation. Preparations are currently underway for this mega event, which will be vital in positioning the country as an adventure and sports tourism destination, whilst encouraging more tourist arrivals for the sporting event.

The entries for this event will open on the 15th of February, where teams from all around the world will be encouraged to apply.The participants are poised to have an unforgettable experience that will see a fusion of the best of Sri Lankan cuisines, the most picturesque locations in the country, a dose of culture and the warmth hospitality of its people.

A team representing the AR World Championships met the Minister of Tourism Development, Wildlife & Christian Religious Affairs, John Amaratunga recently in the presence of officials from the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB), representatives of the Tri-forces and ministry officials regarding the event.

During their stay in the country, the AR World Championships team, will fine tune the best possible course, prepare for the safest delivery of the race, and meet with event partners.The team is led and coordinated by Craig Bycroft and Louise Foulkes, Directors of the AR World Series with a team that they have handpicked and put together for the event.

The pair have managed the AR World Series across 6 continents for many years now and planned and staged two previous World Championships. Bycroft will be the Race Director and Foulkes will manage the media and live coverage of the event. Other officials include Santiago Lopez, Logistics Manager, Igor Dorotic, course manager, Brad Baumber, Medical and communications manager and Safety Officer Jarad Kohlar.

The AR World Series unites in competition the world's best endurance athletes at premiere Qualifier events around the globe. The racing calendar culminates annually at the AR World Championship where these teams compete for the title of World Champion. Over 500 people travel to the AR World Championship including 75 teams of four athletes, (300) media, staff, volunteers, family and friends. With an estimated visitation of 6000 bed nights, this event brings a value of USD 1.5 million spent in the local economy. This will no doubt boost the country's economy as well as enhancing the tourism sector.

The AR championship is watched live through the online tracking portal by an international audience over 100,000 spectators. A one-hour television documentary, distributed to sports and lifestyle networks, will be aired over 100 countries and to 1 billion homes worldwide, giving an exclusive media coverage to Sri Lanka by including extensive post card shots of the destination.