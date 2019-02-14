Divisional Secretariat structure needs review - PM

The structure of the Divisional Secretariat needs to be reviewed and a new democratic framework must strengthen governance and ensure the country does not plunge into more debt, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said. Speaking at the launch of the co-developed Citra Social Innovation Lab, he said, “The basic unit of administration at one time was the GA and the province, which worked well particularly during the war. But with the formation of a division, there seems to be too much of work to the point that the Divisional Secretariat is far too overworked and overloaded,” he said. “At a time when we find more work coming in, we need to rethink the structure of the division and how we could digitalise it in a manner that would be relevant now and in 2020 or 2030.”

The Prime Minister referred to many social projects at the grassroots level such as Gamperaliya and Gramashakthi adding that there need to be an innovation means of unifying these projects in a manner that does not overburden the Divisional Secretariat.“I think the functioning of the central government at district level needs to be reviewed,” he said. “We often find that this present system of divisional secretariats put them at tug-o-war with provincial councils.” He called on young Sri Lankans who are working in partnership at Citra Social Innovation lab to come up with solutions with a foresighted approach.

The Citra Social Innovation lab, co-developed by the Science, Technology and Research Ministry along with the United Nations Development Programme was officially launched under the auspices of the Prime Minister at the Galle Face Hotel. Speaking on the initiative, Science, Technology and Research Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe said the Ministry is proud to be an anchor for Citra Social Innovation lab within the government. “The work that this lab has been carrying out is of definite value to the country and on behalf of the Ministry, I look forward to continuing our support extended to Citra to ensure they are able to deliver effective solutions to the country’s needs.”

Citra works to strengthen institutions, build capacities of the public sector, re-engineer public service delivery through specialised foresight and innovation tools, such as design thinking, user-journey mapping exercise and human-centered design approaches among others. The innovation lab works in alignment with national development priorities and works towards bringing in greater citizen engagement to the formulation of national development solutions. Citra began work in the first quarter of 2018 and has already been instrumental in delivering key initiatives of value-addition to the work of the government.