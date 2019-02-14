Divisional Secretariat structure needs review - PM

The Prime Minister referred to many social projects at the grassroots level such as Gamperaliya and Gramashakthi adding that there need to be an innovation means of unifying these projects in a manner that does not overburden the Divisional Secretariat.“I think the functioning of the central government at district level needs to be reviewed,” he said. “We often find that this present system of divisional secretariats put them at tug-o-war with provincial councils.” He called on young Sri Lankans who are working in partnership at Citra Social Innovation lab to come up with solutions with a foresighted approach.
The Citra Social Innovation lab, co-developed by the Science, Technology and Research Ministry along with the United Nations Development Programme was officially launched under the auspices of the Prime Minister at the Galle Face Hotel. Speaking on the initiative, Science, Technology and Research Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe said the Ministry is proud to be an anchor for Citra Social Innovation lab within the government. “The work that this lab has been carrying out is of definite value to the country and on behalf of the Ministry, I look forward to continuing our support extended to Citra to ensure they are able to deliver effective solutions to the country’s needs.”
Citra works to strengthen institutions, build capacities of the public sector, re-engineer public service delivery through specialised foresight and innovation tools, such as design thinking, user-journey mapping exercise and human-centered design approaches among others. The innovation lab works in alignment with national development priorities and works towards bringing in greater citizen engagement to the formulation of national development solutions. Citra began work in the first quarter of 2018 and has already been instrumental in delivering key initiatives of value-addition to the work of the government.