World Bank VP arrives in Sri Lanka

During his three-day visit, Schafer will meet HE President Maithripala Sirisena, Hon. Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremasinghe and senior government officials including the Minister of Finance, Hon.Mangala Samaraweera, State Minister of Finance, Hon. Eran Wickremaratne the Mayor of Colombo, HW. Rosy Senanayake and the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Indrajith Coomaraswamy. Schafer will hold discussions on Sri Lanka’s low female labor force participation, visit project sites to meet communities engaged in development work and launch the World Bank’s new Sri Lanka Development Update. He will also meet with leading representatives of the private sector and the civil society.
Before joining the South Asia Region, Schafer served as the Vice President for Global Themes and as Vice President for Operations Policy and Country Services. He led several key reforms, including the rollout of the World Bank’s new policies on procurement, environmental and social safeguards, and innovation of the Bank’s lending and knowledge instruments. Previously, Schafer served as the World Bank’s Country Director for Djibouti, Egypt, and Yemen. (Sources : World Bank)